Hisense PX2 Pro: reception of the trichroma laser projector for a future test

It has been there for a few days, the new cinema laser projector from Hisense: the PX2-Pro. It is a model equipped with a trichroma light source and an ultra short focal length (throw ratio of 0.25:1).

It offers electric focus management with an image range ranging from a minimum diagonal of 90 inches and a maximum of 130 inches. It is for this reason (the presence of an adjustable focus) that it is placed under the name “ LaserCinema and no “ LaserTV» (focus blocked for a predefined image size).

The PX1-Pro is being tested on this blog and here is its successor. I have already taken some measurements and also checked that it is indeed compatible with 4K HDR sources with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ dynamic metadata.

Hisense PX2 Pro

I can’t resist the urge to share with you my first Filmmaker Mode colorimetry readings with a native Full On/Full Off (FOFO) contrast of 3325:1 (Ansi 121:1).

Contrast FOFO and ANSI Hisense PX2 PRO Filmmaker mode

Being a triple laser projector without phosphor wheel, its Gamut slightly exceeds the rec.2020 references (101.1%)!

Gamut Hisense PX2 Pro reference rec.2020

I therefore give you an appointment on this blog in a few days to discover its complete test bench but I must already finalize that of the JmGO ULTRA N1. In the meantime, here is the Hisense France sheet which brings together the main characteristics of this new model.

Hisense PX2 Pro product sheet Hisense PX2 Pro product sheet

