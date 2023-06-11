Hisense trichroma cinema laser PX2-PRO

Third laser cinema model after the PL1 (tested on this blog) and the PX1-Pro (also tested in our columns), the PX2-Pro of Hisense will be equipped with a Trichroma light source, already present in the PX1-Pro. It should land in our regions in July 2023 at a price of €2,999.

Trichroma laser HISENSE

This DLP projector is equipped with ultra-short focal length optics with a throw ratio of 0.25:1, which gives it the ability to broadcast an image 100 inches diagonally (2m23 base) with a setback of 31 cm. It comes not under the name “ LaserTV “but with the brand label” LaserCinema which means (to my delight) that the possible screen size range (from 90″ to 130″ manufacturer recommendations) is left to the choice of the user and not arbitrarily fixed by the manufacturer.

Hisense PX2-Pro Trichroma laser cinema

The light produced (power announced at 2000 lumens by the manufacturer) bounces off the micro-mirrors of a 0.47-inch DMD chip with XPR (X4) treatment, a principle aimed at reproducing a UHD image by displaying all its details of separate and staggered way at very high speed.

Just like the PL1, the PX2-Pro is compatible with HDR signals with static metadata (HDR-10 and HLG) as well as with Dolby Vision and HDR-10+ (dynamic metadata) sources. Two of its HDMI sockets are in 2.1 format with ALLM and eARC compatibility. For 3D, it will be necessary to do without it, the new Hisense does not support this moribund format.

HISENSE PX2-Pro connectors

It is a projector with an integrated 2×15W home cinema sound system with Dolby Atmos support.

Its modern VIDAA U6 operating system offers thousands of apps such as Netflix or Prime Video as well as smartTV functions such as USB media player, Apple Airplay 2, Bluetooth or voice control. However, it does not have a TV tuner.

Compared to the PL1, the Trichroma light source must offer a much wider color palette, exceeding the Gamut rec.2020 references.

Hisense PX2-Pro Key Features

• Type mono-DLP

• Native resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels with 4K emulation by XPR processing (X4)

• Puce DMD : TI 0.47”

• Light source: triple laser

• Brightness: 2000 lumens

• MEMC motion compensation functions

• Android TV features

• HDR10 compatibility

• Prise en charge HDR HLG

• Bluetooth compatibility

• Wi-Fi compatibility

• HDR10+ compatibility

• Compatibility with HDCP 2.3

• Compatibility GENERAL

• Dolby Vision HDR compatibility

• Audio section: integrated 2.0 sound bar

• Power: 30W (2 x 15W)

• Connections: 1 HDMI CEC 2.0b input, 2 HDMI 2.1 inputs, 1 composite input, 1 Ethernet port, 2 USB ports (including one 3.0), 1 optical output, 1 RCA stereo output and 1 Ethernet port

• Certification : Dolby Atmos

• Lifetime of the laser light source: 25,000 hours

• Poids : 9,2 kg

• Consumption: 200 W (< 0.5 W in standby)

• Dimensions (L x H x P) : 520 x 160 x 324 mm