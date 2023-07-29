Historic decision by Biden: military aid to Taiwan for 345 million dollars

The White House has announced a new arms package to Taiwan for 345 million dollars. It is, as stated in a note from the White House, the first time that weapons have been taken directly from the Pentagon’s arsenal. A move by President Joe Biden to expedite the shipment of military equipment to Taipei, set to further anger China. The move comes as concerns grow in Washington over alleged Chinese military activity in the waters and airspace around Taipei. Taiwan.

Biden’s move has sparked protests from China, which claims sovereignty over the island. “China strongly opposes military ties with the United States and arms sales to Taiwan,” said Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington. “The United States should stop selling weapons to Taiwan, stop creating new factors that could lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and stop posing risks to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Liu added.

The administration did not specify what weapons it will supply, but an official said the package would include air defense and anti-armor capabilities, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment. The State Department said the use of the PDA is “just another example of our continued efforts to help Taiwan maintain a sufficient self-defense capability, in line with our long-standing policy.” “The Secretary of Defense and other senior leaders have been very clear that we do not believe an invasion is imminent or inevitable, because deterrence today is real and strong,” a State Department spokesman said.