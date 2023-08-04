hit-and-run driver arrested

Verona, 3 August 2023 – It has been placed with the House arrest upon precautionary custody order issued by the Gip of Verona the 39-year-old Davide Begalli, accused of having investedwithout then providing assistance, the 13and Chris Obeng Togetheron the night of July 31 on the provincial road 12 of Aquilio in San Vito di Negrar, in the Verona area. The young man had died the following morning in hospital.

Flowers on the road where 13-year-old Chris Abom was run over (inset)

The precautionary measure, having examined the documents filed by the carabinieri, was requested by the prosecutor Elvira Vitulli, who coordinates the investigations. the motorist, a small building contractor from Valpolicella, had so far remained under investigation, in a state of freedom, on charges of vehicular homicide, escape in the event of an accident and hit and miss. His lawyer had recently released the letter with which the hit-and-run driver had addressed the parents of the victim: “My life ended with Chris’s”had written.

It was there cameras to reconstruct the movements of Davide Begalli. The carabinieri of Negrar di Valpolicella have seen in the films the man walking away immediately after running over the boy, shortly after 21.30, with the broken right front light of his Renault Espace. Twelve hours later another camera caught the same man at the wheel of the damaged car on his way to work.

The same camera had also captured the car the morning before the accident, which was then still perfectly intact. The results of the investigations reported in the report by the Carabinieri of Negrar di Valpolicella have thus allowed the judicial authority, which has identified serious indications of guilt for road homicide, escape and failure to provide assistance, as well as serious precautionary requirements, to issue the restrictive measure of house arrest against the suspect. Provision carried out on Thursday afternoon.

Before the carabinieri knocked on his door, Begalli, speaking on the phone with journalists, had expressed his anguish: “I didn’t see that kid on the street. I swear. I haven’t seen him either before or after – he said -. Now I’m sick, I’m so sick.”

