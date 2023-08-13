Home » Hit by a minicar, a man dies in hospital
World

Hit by a minicar, a man dies in hospital

by admin
Hit by a minicar, a man dies in hospital

by blogsicilia.it – ​​20 seconds ago

Yet another dead in the Sicilian streets. The latest victim was a man hit by a minicar driven by a 17-year-old boy. The man who had been hit by a minicar on highway 114 in Messina died in hospital after eighteen days of agony. For Giovanni Grimaldi, 76 years old, the wounds are…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post titled: «Headed by a minicar, a man dies in hospital appeared 20 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Explosion at electric bike store in New York | Info

You may also like

Nikola Jokić’s horse won the race in Sombor...

Former Running Mate of Slain Presidential Candidate Fernando...

Will there be new earthquakes in Serbia |...

A landslide in China has killed 21 people...

Neymar in Arabia: agreement with Al Hilal that...

Feminicide in Bolzano, stabbed to death at the...

Flash Gordon. comic review in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

‘You have occupied the territory, now what?’ –...

Continuity in Ecuador’s Presidential Race: Villavicencio’s Vice-Presidential Formula...

NATO on the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy