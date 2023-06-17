Hit people with a car in Zagreb | Info

A terrible incident happened in Zagreb in front of a shopping center.

Due to inappropriate speed, the eyewitness described, the Mercedes driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into people. According to the latest information, five people were injured. One person’s life is in danger, the Index portal learns. People were lying on the floor after the vehicle hit.

“Some guy in a furious Mercedes, probably worth 200,000 euros, picked up several people. Terrible, I literally watched a man fly into the air,” said an eyewitness who happened to be in Zagreb’s Buzin tonight. The Mercedes driver went wild this evening around 10 p.m. when exiting the roundabout located at the very entrance to the parking lot of the Supernova shopping center. He ran into a group of people.

The driver of the car is under police surveillance. For now, it is not known what the injuries are. The Public Fire Station of the City of Zagreb also announced. They say that the injured were lying on the floor, and that one was under the vehicle. Employees of the medical service managed to free her.

“Our team is helping the ambulance workers in treating the injured. A car ran into a parked vehicle in which five people were injured. The ambulance workers took care of them,” announced the JVP of the City of Zagreb.

