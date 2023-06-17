Home » Hit people with a car in Zagreb | Info
World

Hit people with a car in Zagreb | Info

by admin
Hit people with a car in Zagreb | Info

A terrible incident happened in Zagreb in front of a shopping center.

Source: danas.hr/prinscreen

Due to inappropriate speed, the eyewitness described, the Mercedes driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into people. According to the latest information, five people were injured. One person’s life is in danger, the Index portal learns. People were lying on the floor after the vehicle hit.

“Some guy in a furious Mercedes, probably worth 200,000 euros, picked up several people. Terrible, I literally watched a man fly into the air,” said an eyewitness who happened to be in Zagreb’s Buzin tonight. The Mercedes driver went wild this evening around 10 p.m. when exiting the roundabout located at the very entrance to the parking lot of the Supernova shopping center. He ran into a group of people.

The driver of the car is under police surveillance. For now, it is not known what the injuries are. The Public Fire Station of the City of Zagreb also announced. They say that the injured were lying on the floor, and that one was under the vehicle. Employees of the medical service managed to free her.

“Our team is helping the ambulance workers in treating the injured. A car ran into a parked vehicle in which five people were injured. The ambulance workers took care of them,” announced the JVP of the City of Zagreb.

(MONDO/Index)

See also  Japan will fully lift the measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic

You may also like

The survivors and the night of the shipwreck...

Juve, it’s done for Kulusevski at Tottenham: the...

Wall Street, listed banks cut more than 11,000...

DNS and SPS opposition and return to power...

Russia claims to repel Ukrainian attack, Uzbekistan claims...

Born divided on the entry of Kiev, a...

“A small step forward, we need to overcome...

SHE REMOVED IN THE MOVIE “LET’S MAKE LOVE”...

After Trump’s trial, Melania made her debut with...

Humanitas Istituto Clinico Catanese, Il Filo della Vita...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy