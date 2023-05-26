Hitler inscription on packages of cocaine | Info

The Peruvian police seized 58 kilograms of cocaine on the way to Belgium, and the police were particularly surprised by the fact that the drug was packed in packages with Nazi symbols, on which the last name of the Nazi leader “Hitler” was also printed.

The drugs were packed in 50 brick-sized packages, each bearing the Nazi swastika symbol. Some of the packages were opened, and the word “Hitler” was printed on the cocaine.

The cocaine was found in a Liberian-flagged ship in the small port of Paita, near the border with Ecuador. The ship came from Guayaquil, an Ecuadorian port city known as a stepping stone for South American drugs en route to the US and Europe.

Police have not said if anyone has been arrested. Peru, with about 400 tons per year, is the second largest producer of cocaine in the world, right after Colombia, he reports RTS.



Drugs wrapped in Nazi symbols are a novelty in the cocaine trade, and Peruvian police said they had previously found cocaine in packages with various strange symbols.

The use of “business” logos in drug smuggling is not uncommon throughout Latin America, where almost all cocaine comes from. Until now, drugs with inscriptions of fashion brands, names of famous athletes, etc. have been seized all over the world.

In the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA – Drug Enforcement Administration), they state that major distributors package drugs with attractive logos in order to build loyalty to the “brand” and instill confidence in the product, but at the same time “promote the use of cocaine as a recreational and harmless.”

In February, a kilogram of cocaine in a box with the inscription “VISA” was seized in Banja Luka.

