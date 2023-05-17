Home » Hitler speech on train to Vienna, two hackers reported
On an Austrian high-speed train, hackers broadcast the audio of a Hitler speech with the crowd shouting “Heil Hitler”. The two alleged perpetrators of the act have been identified and reported, the Oebb communicate.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon on a Railjet train bound for Vienna. Suddenly the loudspeaker system, instead of announcing the next stop, broadcast a long series of ‘ducklings’ at a very high volume by the historic voice of announcements for the Austrian railways, the TV presenter Chris Lohner, followed by a rally by Hitler and he shouts “Heil Hitler” at her.

The train conductor – some passengers say on social media -, despite desperate attempts, was unable to stop the audio. According to the Oebbs, this is not an isolated case of hacking, in recent days there would have been others.

