More than a million dollars for a watch that belonged to Adolf Hitler: is the price beaten in an auction in Maryland, in the United States, reports the BBC online. The gold watch, sold to an anonymous buyer for $ 1.1 million, has a reversible case, engraved eagle and swastika. There was no lack of protests from Jewish associations who criticized the auction even before the heirloom sale at Alexander Historical Auctions in the state of Maryland. However, the auction house – which has sold other Nazi objects in the past – explained to German media that its goal was to preserve history and that most of the items sold are kept in private collections or donated to museums in the ‘Holocaust.

Hitler’s speeches and memorabilia sold at auction in Munich. The wrath of the Jews of Europe

by our correspondent Tonia Mastrobuoni

The watch was allegedly given to Hitler from Nazi party in 1933, the year of his rise to power in Germany. Recovered in May 1945 by a French soldier in Hitler’s former alpine residence in Berchtesgaden, just four days after the dictator’s suicide, he would remain in the possession of the soldier’s family for decades.

