A wristwatch with the initials AH and a swastika, black dial, as well as the strap. Estimated value? Between $ 2 and $ 4 million, described as a “World War II relic of historic proportions”. This is the description of the watch that belonged to Adolf Hitler, seen by a Maryland auction house for 1.1 million dollars.

On the Alexander Historical Auctions website, from the long description of the gold watch, you can learn its history. «It comes from a French soldier who took him as“ spoils of war ”on Friday 5 May 1945 – the card reads – when his unit became the first allied force to arrive at Hitler’s retreat in Berchtesgaden, in the mountains of Bavaria. The watch and its history have been studied by some of the most experienced and respected watchmakers and military historians in the world, all of whom have concluded that it is authentic and indeed belonged to Adolf Hitler. ‘

The auction took place at the end of July and ABC relaunched the news starting from the controversy related to the auction. “The president of the auction house, Bill Panagopulos – reports the ABC – defended the auction and said that the buyer is a European Jew”.