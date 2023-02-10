It’s + is the new service of Vodafone’s virtual telephone operator through which I have customers every month. Mobile with active SIM and correctly registered to the official app they have access to a catalog of discounted products and services and they can browse twice as fast: 60Mbps instead of the classic 30Mbps included in the offers currently available, including the 200 GB at 9.99 euros (only the 200 GB at 19.99 euros per month provides navigation in 4G up to 60Mbps).
Keep in mind that 60Mbps always means the theoretical maximum download speed under 4G coverage.
The service has a cost 1.99 euros per month which is charged at the time of activation if contextual to a new SIM or at the first useful renewal of the offer if the SIM is already active. Automatic monthly renewal is provided, unless deactivated.
To activate the ho+ service, just go toapp i have. Mobile or, alternatively, call 192121 from your smartphone or go to one of the outlets i have. – in the latter case only with simultaneous activation of the SIM.
After 48 hours you will receive an SMS confirming that you have subscribed to the service: from that moment you will be able to:
- access the catalog benefits
- browse up to 60Mbps in download with I have. The Turbo
The pages of ho.fficina reveal that to browse at 60Mbps instead of 30Mbps it is not strictly necessary to join ho+: in fact, there is also the possibility of paying 1.49 euros per month to double the download speed (without joining the program). The operator specifies that:
Alternatively, the “ho. The Turbo” at 1.49 euros per month. In both cases, the monthly renewal is automatic and the service can be deactivated at any time via the app.