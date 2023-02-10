It’s + is the new service of Vodafone’s virtual telephone operator through which I have customers every month. Mobile with active SIM and correctly registered to the official app they have access to a catalog of discounted products and services and they can browse twice as fast: 60Mbps instead of the classic 30Mbps included in the offers currently available, including the 200 GB at 9.99 euros (only the 200 GB at 19.99 euros per month provides navigation in 4G up to 60Mbps).

Keep in mind that 60Mbps always means the theoretical maximum download speed under 4G coverage.

The service has a cost 1.99 euros per month which is charged at the time of activation if contextual to a new SIM or at the first useful renewal of the offer if the SIM is already active. Automatic monthly renewal is provided, unless deactivated.