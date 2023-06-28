ho.lly, we know ho’s virtual ambassador. Mobile

Presented for the first time in Milan on the occasion of the LOVE MI concert, ho.lly was created by the startup 2WATCH, winner of the 2022 edition of the Vodafone “Action for 5G” tender

ho.lly will talk about the brand and interact with the community with live streaming and content on the main social channels

I have. Mobile, on the occasion of his fifth birthday, launches ho.lly, his own virtual ambassadorto interact and communicate with customers in a creative and technological way.

What does ho.lly do?

ho.lly will accompany customers in the discovery of ho. Mobile through live streaming and content on the brand’s main social channels, through a digital experience that involves an increasingly compact community. The interaction will take place in a direct and informal way, allowing customers to discover all the advantages and offers of ho. Mobile, as well as the history and passions of ho.lly, with the aim of bringing it closer to the passions and values ​​of the community every day.

Who created ho.lly?

The virtual ambassador e influencer of ho. Mobile is created by the startup 2WATCH, winner of the 2022 edition of “Action for 5G”, the Vodafone tender that supports startups and companies in the development of innovative solutions. 2WATCH created ho.lly taking care of its technical and creative realization: it has realistic features and movements thanks to the use of motion capture and 3D modeling technologies.

Who is ho.lly?

The avatar, generated and animated with the CGI technique (Computer Generated Imagery, an application in the field of 3D computer graphics for the rendering of digital special effects), can perform live streaming, live in the Metaverse, create content for social networks (video and photos) and participate in live events. In addition, the ultra-broadband and millisecond latency of Vodafone 5G and the Edge Cloud (MEC) allow the virtual ambassador to interact in real time in a fluid and natural way.

ho.lly resembles a real person in every aspect and in every movement, and his personality will come to life through the different social contents, created in collaboration with the social media engagement agency BCube.

LOVE ME

to. Mobile presented ho.lly for the first time on the occasion of the LOVE MI concert, held yesterday in Milan, showing its potential to the public and making the most of physical interaction with people. In the minutes that preceded the start of the concert, ho.lly interacted live with the audience and with the content creator and host Matteo Pelusi – aka Matt – present on stage, telling the world of ho in a simple and fun way. Mobile, also explaining what are the characteristics and peculiarities of ambassador e influencer virtual.

