Ho Mobile still gives you a chance | Hurry up to get your fill of the internet at a low price

The virtual operator i. Mobile still offers you one last chance to fill up on internet gigabytes on your smartphone at very low prices.

Among the many telephone operators out there, more and more users are choosing the path of virtual operators.

The main reason is that very often, unlike more historic managers in our country, they offer unmissable promotions at very affordable prices.

Now it’s up to to. Mobilea virtual operator that relies on the Vodafone networks in Italy.

Founded in 2017, nowadays it has many users among its ranks also thanks to very convenient offers like this one that we are telling you about now.

Actually it is about three telephone offers that I have. Mobile decided to promote for all your new customers who want to switch to another operator.

These offers were about to expire, but the company decided to go through with it an extraordinary extension for everyone: you should take advantage of them before they expire.

Here comes the extension to fill up with jig with ho. Mobile

These three main promotions offered by ho. Mobile were originally supposed to expire on April 30, but the company has actually changed its mind.

Given the huge demand it was decided to extend it for a few more weeksbut now there is still a little because they will only be available until May 14th.

We specify that I have. Mobile makes these internet gig promos available only to new customers switching from other operators such as: Iliad, Fastweb, PosteMobile (also ESP), CoopVoce, Daily Telecom, CMLink Italy, Foll-In, Green Telecomunicazioni, LycaMobile, MUND_GSM, NTMobile, NV Mobile, NoiTel, Optima, Ovunque, Plintron, Rabona Mobile, Tiscali, 1Mobile, Welcome Italia, Withu, Spusu Italia, Wings Mobile Italia, Elite Mobile, Italia Power and Conexo Technologies.

These are all telephone offers with unlimited minutes and SMSbut above all hundreds and hundreds of gigabytes of internet at 4G speed on Vodafone networks.

All this at really bargain prices, starting from less than €7; you can turn it all on official site or in authorized points of sale.

Internet on your smartphone for a few pennies with ho. Mobile

Under normal conditions I have. Mobile allows a download and upload speed equal to 30 Mbpsbut with a very minimal additional supplement the speed can be increased.

With the offer I have. Turbo, in fact, the download speed will increase to 60 Mbps, so you will have internet at double the standard speed at the cost of €1.49 per month.

The three basic promos of ho. Mobile that have been extended until May 14 are: to. 6.99 130 GB, to. 7.99 180 GB e to. 9.99 230 GB.

As you might guess the first promo offers 130 gigabytes of internet for €6.99 a month; the second offers 180 Giga of internet for €7.99 per month and last 230 gigabytes of internet for €9.99 a month.

Recall that all promos also offer unlimited minutes and SMS.

As far as the activation costs are concerned, the situation is a bit different and depends on some factors such as the manager of origin.

No activation fees for those who activate a new number or for those who migrate from Iliad, Fastweb, CoopVoce and some virtual operators.

For those coming from TIM, WindTre, Vodafone and Very Mobile there is an activation fee of 9€.