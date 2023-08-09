Home » HOKA ONE ONE® Launches Limited Edition ‘Breathing’ Outdoor Jacket Series in China
HOKA ONE ONE® Launches New “Breathing” Limited Edition Outdoor Jacket Series in Mainland China

Shanghai, July 27, 2023 – HOKA ONE ONE®, an international high-performance footwear brand under Deckers Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. (NYSE: DECK), has recently introduced a new limited edition “breathing” outdoor jacket series in mainland China. This series aims to provide outdoor enthusiasts in China with lightweight, windproof, water-repellent, warm, and breathable windbreakers, allowing them to embrace nature and explore the mountains.

The brand-new outdoor jacket series is made from waterproof fabrics, ensuring both windproof and water-repellent properties without sacrificing breathability. Outdoor enthusiasts can now wear these jackets in the wild and experience the freedom of breathing in the mountains and forests. In terms of performance, these jackets incorporate practical functional design inspired by outdoor activities. The oversized side pockets are adjustable for ventilation and provide ample storage space for outdoor needs. The oversized ventilation window on the back, derived from off-road design, ensures rainproof performance while considering breathability in sweat-intensive areas. Reflective strip materials are integrated into the sleeve wall and the front and back logos, contributing to safer night-time travel.

The “breathing” outdoor jacket series offers both neutral and women’s models. The neutral model features a color block stitching design inspired by nature, combining cloud white and unsaturated gray-green to integrate the wild green of the mountains. It aims to create a closer connection to nature. The women’s model primarily comes in gray-green, with a waist adjustment design to meet various wearing occasions.

With the HOKA “breathing” outdoor jacket, outdoor enthusiasts can venture into the peak forests and wild streams vertically and horizontally. They can immerse themselves in the singing of insects and birds among the clouds in the valley, experiencing the joy of outdoor nature.

Product Name: Wind Jacket CHN Windproof Jacket (White/Grey Green)
Product Launch Price: 1,699 RMB
Product Sales Channels: Officially available in HOKA ONE ONE direct stores and select offline multi-product stores. Starting August 1, 2023, it will also be available on e-commerce platforms such as HOKA ONE ONE Tmall official store and WeChat mall applet. For more information, please refer to the brand’s official news on Weibo and WeChat.

In addition, HOKA ONE ONE also launched the HOKA ONE ONE Wind Jacket CHN Wind Jacket (Sage Green), priced at 1,699 RMB. It is available for both men and women.

The HOKA ONE ONE limited edition “breathing” outdoor jacket series showcases the brand’s commitment to delivering high-performance outdoor gear to outdoor enthusiasts in China. Embrace nature, breathe freely, and embark on thrilling outdoor adventures with HOKA ONE ONE!

