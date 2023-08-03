Home » Holiday destinations – Mondolinguo
World

Holiday destinations – Mondolinguo

by admin
Holiday destinations – Mondolinguo

Download activities on the theme of favorite holiday destinations!

In this PDF, you will find 3 activities for the FLE class created from ane list of holiday destinations. These activities are intended for beginners, adults or teenagers.

These activities will allow your learners to learn to pronounce the names of certain cities and countries. They will also be able to work on the prepositions of place for cities and countries and finally talk about their favorite destinations!

At the moment are available Belgians’ favorite destinations for summer 2023. Other lists will follow soon or on the occasion of other holidays!

• Document source: https://www.metrotime.be/fr/move/voici-les-dix-destinations-de-vacances-preferees-des-belges-cet-ete

Good lesson, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.

See also  From Donald Trump to the no-vax deputy Sara Cunial: who are the protagonists of Italygate

You may also like

Rising Death Toll in Anti-Drug Raids Sparks Controversy...

The Independence Day of Niger in the days...

Mike Pence has changed – The Post

The Chamber approves the law on the right...

South Koreans Plan Lawsuit Over Fukushima Nuclear Sewage...

North Korea confirms custody of Travis King, the...

Ukraine, breaking news: Massive drone strike on Kiev,...

The Fassino affair, how much a deputy earns...

Turkey, Erdogan’s “economy first” fails: consumer prices increased...

Glad is the Day celebrates its seventh edition

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy