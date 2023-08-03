Holiday destinations – Mondolinguo

Download activities on the theme of favorite holiday destinations!



In this PDF, you will find 3 activities for the FLE class created from ane list of holiday destinations. These activities are intended for beginners, adults or teenagers.

These activities will allow your learners to learn to pronounce the names of certain cities and countries. They will also be able to work on the prepositions of place for cities and countries and finally talk about their favorite destinations!

At the moment are available Belgians’ favorite destinations for summer 2023. Other lists will follow soon or on the occasion of other holidays!

• Document source: https://www.metrotime.be/fr/move/voici-les-dix-destinations-de-vacances-preferees-des-belges-cet-ete

Good lesson, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.

