"Holidays are a right", this is how France finances the stays of children from families in difficulty

"Holidays are a right", this is how France finances the stays of children from families in difficulty

PARIS. “Holidays are a right”. This was confirmed by the Caf (Caisse d’allocations familiales), the social security body which in France grants economic support to families or individuals according to their economic situation. Among these are the Aid for children’s holidays (Ave): a subsidy for low-income families (the family quotient must not exceed around 700 euros) who cannot afford to send their children to summer camps when schools close.

The device, which allows a maximum of 14 nights and can be used no more than once a year, must be used exclusively with the 3,600 affiliated destinations and is also provided by the Msa (Mutualité sociale Agricole), another body for workers in the agricultural sector. Ave covers up to 70% of the expenses of each stay.

But French families can also take advantage of the Leisure Aid (Atl) and Leisure Vouchers, which are used to finance holidays or recreational activities for the little ones, such as sports for example.

