Holland, Amsterdam airport cancels 300 flights due to bad weather

About 300 flights have been canceled at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport following strong gusts of wind making take-offs and landings difficult. A spokesman for the main Dutch airport said the situation could still get worse and the number of canceled flights could grow further.

Due to the bad weather warning, the Dutch authorities have triggered the red code in four regions in the north of the country, inviting the population not to leave their homes unless absolutely necessary. Due to the heavy rains and gusts of wind that touched 150 kilometers per hour, several railway connections were suspended and severe inconvenience was also experienced on the roads. According to local meteorological experts, what is hitting the northern part of the Netherlands is one of the worst summer storms ever recorded.

There was also one casualty. A woman in the Dutch city of Haarlem has died after being hit by a fallen tree during a severe summer storm, the news agency reported. Nu.nl, citing the local police.

