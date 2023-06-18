Holland-Italy 0-2 on the field for third place in the Nations League

On the field Netherlands-Italy 0-2. The Azzurri are playing for third place in the Nations League.

Italy ahead in the first minutes: in the 6th minute Dimarco in the area is not wrong. Frattesi doubles on 20′.

Mancini on the eve: ‘Italy-Holland is only worth third place, but I want it’

“Being the coach of the national team is always a huge stimulus, the story of my alleged unhappiness is a story without rhyme or reason. After Spain I was sorry for the match, I thought we could win and I really wanted to. There will certainly be some changes. But it’s an international match, it has to be played well and you have to try to win, even if it doesn’t count for first place.”

Roberto Mancini does not mince words and makes it clear that against the Dutch hosts, in the Twente Enschede stadium, bad impressions are not allowed, even if there is only a third place up for grabs, that of this Nations League which then it will end in the evening with the final between Croatia and Spain. And that it will be a real challenge is also guaranteed by Ronald Koeman, who finds as coach that Mancini who, when the two were footballers, made him cry on the grass at Wembley at the end of the 1992 European Cup final.

“We’re not going to Enschede on holiday, we want to finish the Nations League in style,” said the Orange coach. serious”. ‘Rambo’, who was very afraid of winning in front of a friendly crowd, still doesn’t like last Wednesday’s defeat, after extra time, against Croatia, which marked the loss of the Dutch unbeaten run in this tournament, which lasted ten games. So he will try to at least partially alleviate the disappointment, and expects to field an offensive trident with Lang, Gakpo and the young talent Xavi Simons. It’s Italy? Mancini announces the turn over.

“The players are tired, they can’t be at 100% – he explains -. In these days we have tried to get them to recover, for tomorrow there will certainly be some changes. Retegui? He’s sure, this was expected, one game each the other match (referring to Immobile ed.). Now I expect Retegui to play a good match: I think he needs to grow a lot and I hope this match will help him. He’s someone who scores goals, so I expect him to do it”. For the rest, Frattesi “was slightly tired but I think he’s available”, while Bonucci won’t be in central defence, who “made a mistake but was always an important player”. But as for the future of the Juventus player in the national team “it is clear that everything ends, it applies to every player when the age rises”.

As if to say that it will be difficult to call him back after the summer. But the point to underline, for the blue coach, is that “we haven’t had a star player in the team for five years, but despite this we have managed to put together a formation capable of playing well and also of winning. This shows that we can achieve great results even without a star player who can help you win games when the team plays badly. of the Nations League for the second consecutive time. The national team is always a huge stimulus – he adds -, unfortunately we play little, too little often. That’s why I wanted so much to win this Nations League. The European Championships? We’ll have to fight to get there”. Then Italy starts tomorrow, given that the show was not seen against Spain. But here we need above all results.

