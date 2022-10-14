The fable of the Princess Amalia, heir to the throne of the Dutch crown, it seems already over. The 18-year-old daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, who was managing to lead a rather “normal” life despite her status, has left the Amsterdam student residence where she lived and will no longer be able to move freely. This was communicated by her own parents in an unusual press conference, visibly excited.
See also The old factory building in the sub-center is transformed into an industrial style sports hall, and the city's green heart vitality pool welcomes the first batch of fitness citizens | Forest Park_Sina News