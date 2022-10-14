Home World Holland, no more “normal” life for Princess Amalia: she is in the crosshairs of organized crime
Holland, no more "normal" life for Princess Amalia: she is in the crosshairs of organized crime

Holland, no more "normal" life for Princess Amalia: she is in the crosshairs of organized crime

The fable of the Princess Amalia, heir to the throne of the Dutch crown, it seems already over. The 18-year-old daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, who was managing to lead a rather “normal” life despite her status, has left the Amsterdam student residence where she lived and will no longer be able to move freely. This was communicated by her own parents in an unusual press conference, visibly excited.

