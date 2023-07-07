Holland, Rutte’s government falls on migrants. The celebrations of the right and the unknowns of Europe

Along with Hungarian Viktor Orban he has been the head of government who has continuously been in his post for the longest time in Europe. But now the government of Mark Rutteleader of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) in his fourth term in The Hague, fell after exhausting and inconclusive negotiations on the new measures to be implemented on migration and asylum. Ruth and theChristian Democrat Appeal (Cda) they pushed for one net limitation of family reunification by and migrants. The other half of the alliance, the party Liberals D66 and the Calvinists of the Christian Union, they objected. In the night between Thursday and Friday she left the last onecrucial, negotiation. And at the end Ruth had to raise the white flag.

The fourth executive headed by Minister-President (this is the official name of the head of government of the tulips) had had a very difficult birth. The party vvdin March 2021 it had won the elections without however obtaining the majority to govern alone, which in When it almost always happened. This time, however, i negotiations for the formation of the executive they had been more difficult. After well 271 days of negotiationsin January 2022, the Rutte IV government saw the light with the decisive support of the liberals of D66, who obtained the crucial finance ministry, assigned to Sigrid Kaag. However, the Dutch government has been in troubled waters since then. Until the first, real wake-up call: the local elections swept away last spring since newly formed Farmers’ Party (BBB)training from the verve populist and, above all, contrary to environmental policies who have their own in a Dutch, the vice president of Commission Ue Frans Timmermansthe maximum exponent.

To detonate executive of The Haguehowever, was the dossier migrants and the question of reunion familiar. One last attempt at mediation it had been put on the table by the Secretary of State Eric Van der Burgwhich provided for the temporary stop to the reunions family members in the event of an excessive increase in migratory flows. For the liberal them and, above all, for theChristian Unionthe measure remained excessively severe. The Calvinist trench has not fallen. It was the government that fell, as announced in the evening by the local media.

In Europa the end of the executive Ruth is destined to deliver another blow to the center axis which has so far acted as the backbone of the choices of Bruxelles. The party of him is a member of the Liberals of Renew and has been in government since October 2010. According to local media, it is now very probable that elections will return to October. And while the right celebrate – “Adieu Rutte”, wrote the leader of the PVV on twitter Geert Wilders – it remains to decipher the strategy of Ruth. For the former aspiring pianist lent to politics, however, the challenge of returning to government for the fifth time could be the most difficult.

