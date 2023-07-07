Holland: the Rutte government falls on the immigration law

BRUSSELS. It is a government crisis in Holland. According to local media reports, the government led by Mark Rutte, the fourth with the same prime minister, fell over the approval of some measures on migration and asylum, which split the alliance that forms the executive.

The coalition leading the fourth Rutte government was made up of the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), of which the prime minister himself is a member, the liberals of D66, the Christian Democrats of the Christian Democratic Appeal (Cda) and the Calvinists of the Christian Union (CU).

According to De Telegraaf, the coalition was divided by the measures aimed at limiting the family reunification of migrants which saw on one side the VVD and CDA parties and on the other, more open-minded, liberals and Calvinists. According to the Dutch newspaper, it is probable that at this point, the vote will return in October.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

