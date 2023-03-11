With just days to go before provincial elections on Wednesday, farmers in the Netherlands are driving tractors towards The Hague today, defying a ban by authorities who have placed army trucks near some intersections, in case the vehicles try to enter the city ​​centre. However, thousands of people are expected in The Hague for the demonstration, which protests against Dutch government policy, in particular the plans to reduce nitrogen emissions which have been arousing the ire of the agricultural world for several months. The demonstration is organized by Farmers Defense Force (Fdf) – a group that defends farmers – and by Samen voor Nederland (Together for the Netherlands), which describes itself as a movement for the defense of individual freedoms, born during the pandemic.

The fear of expropriations

The organizers, who promise the “largest demonstration ever”, are calling for votes against the parties of the governing coalition in the March 15 provincial elections in the Netherlands, which also serve to appoint representatives to the Senate and therefore have a direct national impact. The Dutch executive aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030, in particular those due to fertilizers and livestock manure, which damage the environment. But the definitive provisions have not yet been presented and the sector fears forced expropriations.

The Bbb party

Farmers have been protesting for months against government plans, which include a reduction in herds. They are supported by a part of the population of the Netherlands, a country proud to be the world‘s second largest food exporter after the United States. According to polls, the BoerBurgerBeweging, or Bbb (Agriculture-Citizen Movement), founded in 2019, is on track to enter the upper house of parliament. With currently one deputy, the Bbb is gathering growing support in the countryside and in particular in the agricultural world. It could even become the largest party in some rural provinces in the north and east of the country.

The Municipality of The Hague has only allowed two tractors to take part in the demonstration in the Zuiderpark. But according to the police this morning several tractors were on their way to the city where the government is located. The Fdf, while strongly criticizing the ban, has invited the demonstrators to use other means of transport to reach the demonstration, which it calls for to be peaceful. Also, according to the Dutch branch of Extinction Rebellion, today thousands of people will block a highway in The Hague, in a separate civil disobedience action against fossil fuel subsidies.

A transnational movement

Anger over emission reduction measures has spread from the Netherlands to other European countries. Just over a week ago farmers drove hundreds of tractors into the heart of the Belgian capital, Brussels, blocking traffic. The Dutch government has said that emissions from livestock, transport and industry must be drastically reduced near natural areas that are part of a network of protected habitats for endangered plants and wildlife. The coalition wants to cut emissions of pollutants, especially nitrates, by 50% nationwide by 2030. Ministers call the proposal an “inevitable transition” that aims to improve air, land and water quality and have warned that “not all farmers will be able to continue their business“.