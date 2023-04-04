Home World Holland, train collision. Several seriously injured
Holland, train collision. Several seriously injured

Holland, train collision. Several seriously injured

Train accident in the Netherlands. In Voorschoten there was a collision between a passenger train and a freight train. According to the broadcaster Nos, there are several injured, some even seriously. According to the regional safety spokesman, two carriages of the passenger train ended up off the rails, while the front ended up in a meadow. A fire would have broken out in the last area of ​​the convoy. Passengers and staff on duty are evacuated. The wounded are taken to the hospital. The collision happened around 3:30 in the morning. The cause of the collision is not yet clear. Rail traffic between Leiden and The Hague was stopped

