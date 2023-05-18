Hollywood actors strike | Fun

The union board of Hollywood actors “SAG-AFTRA” today asked its members to allow negotiators to declare a strike.

Analysts believe that this would cause additional pressure on major film studios, which are already facing a screenwriters’ strike.

The SAG-AFTRA union has set June 5 as the deadline for its 160,000 members to vote for authorization to go on strike. If approved, the measure would allow union leaders to seek a work stoppage if they are unable to reach an agreement on new contracts with major Hollywood studios.

The screenwriters’ strike has hampered the production of late-night shows and some television series, but the filming of certain films continues. An actors’ strike would lead to bigger problems throughout the industry.

About 11,500 members of the Screenwriters Association of America went on strike on May 2 after the union failed to reach an agreement with Walt Disney, Netflix and other media companies for higher wages and guarantees around the use of artificial intelligence.

For Hollywood actors, pay and artificial intelligence are high on the list of concerns.

Negotiations between SAF-AFTRA and the studio are scheduled to begin on June 7.

(Srna)