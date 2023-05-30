Home » Hollywood Beach boardwalk shooting leaves nine injured
Hollywood Beach boardwalk shooting leaves nine injured

Hollywood Beach boardwalk shooting leaves nine injured

Nine people, 5 adults, 3 children and a teenager, were injured in a shooting that took place late Monday afternoon on the busy boardwalk in Hollywood Beach, Florida. The Ap reports it on its website. According to the police there was a fight between two groups of people which, when gunfire exploded, caused a general stampede in the crowd gathered during Memorial Day. One of the injured was operated on but they are all in stable condition. Police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi explained that one person has been arrested and another is wanted.

