Hollywood on Strike: A Brief Union History of American Cinema

The turmoil ended without much damage for the majors who continued to sell soundtrack records and without significant gains for the musicians. Side effect: the era of jazz big bands began to decline and cinema was a major source of income.

Ronald Reagan with the Bonzo monkey

Ronald Reagan, a star is born (of politics)

To find the first actors’ strike you have to go to 1952, when the newborn Sag-Aftra folded her arms for two and a half months because television and, with television, television commercials had been born. Without establishing the rules of engagement for the involvement of actors in television commercials. The actors will grant an encore in 1960 with another month and a half of strike over the dispute over the licensing of films.

Curiosity: among the releases postponed due to the dispute, Va Nuda per il Mondo (1961) with Gina Lollobrigida. Another curiosity: who was the leader of the movement of actors in their first parades in history? A handsome big boy from Illinois, former protagonist of Bonzo the wise monkey (1951). A guy obsessed with individual freedoms: this Ronald Reagan. Not bad in negotiations, the boy: when he grows up he could do politics …

The strikes of screenwriters and directors

In 1960 there was also the first strike of the screenwriters: the target were the television networks, from which they obtained higher rights and… a pension, because even if you live in Hollywood you never know in life. On the other hand, a decidedly less agitated category is that of directors if it is true that they only went on strike once (in 1987) and it ended after just three hours with many apologies from the production companies. It is known, moreover, that the director’s profession is the one most similar to the profession of God.

The last actors’ strike, before the current one, dates back to 2000 and has to do with compensation for appearances in television commercials (aridaje), while the more immediate precedent for screenwriters dates back to the two-year period 2007-2008, when discussed the digital transition of titles made for cinema and TV. Transition on DVD: it’s the day before yesterday but it seems almost a century ago. For everyone to return together, compact, on the barricades, we will have to wait for 2023, a non-trivial year considering the centenary of the Hollywood sign. What better way to celebrate than a nice lockout?