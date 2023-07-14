Hollywood paralyzed: actors in turmoil alongside screenwriters

Union charges

The union denounces the large profits accumulated by corporate players, the generous compensation of their top executives and what it defines as the corporate attempt to transform the sector into a gig economy sector, where it becomes increasingly more to imagine a sustainable career and profession. “Companies have refused to engage significantly on many issues. Until they negotiate in good faith it is not possible to reach an agreement,” said actress Fran Drescher, secretary general of the union. “What happens to us happens throughout the labor market,” she added, portraying the clash as part of a larger battle. “When employers prioritize Wall Street and greed and forget who is the key contributor to the running of the machine, there is a problem.”

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, executive director and chief negotiator of the union, added: “We want to ensure that acting is a viable career not only for 100 celebrities but for a large population of members who must make a living from their work and pay rent”. Streaming productions, increasingly widespread, pay less (for example in the formulas of residuals, sort of royalties) and are shorter. AI now also threatens to create digital performances using actors’ previous work as a training basis without consulting or paying adequately.

The response of the companies

Corporations deny injustices and condemn the unrest. “A strike is not the outcome we were hoping for,” said the spokesman for industry association Amptp, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. “Unfortunately, the union has chosen a path that entails financial damage for thousands of people.” He argued that employers have offered “historic pay increases and pension and health benefit increases and innovative AI proposals that protect actors.”

Iger takes the field

Disney CEO Bob Iger called the union demands “unrealistic” and “very damaging to the entire industry.” He stressed that today “is the worst time for new traumas” while the sector is already going through “profound transformations”. Disney, like other giants, is undergoing restructuring and cost cuts after excessive investments in streaming and in the face of the continuing crisis of traditional TV and cinema in search of greater profitability.

Productions in limbo

Among the many films or series now in limbo, suspended, blocked or postponed, there are now numerous popular titles on a global scale. There are The Last of Us, Blade Runner 2099, The Mandalorian, the sequel to Spider-Man: Non Way Home, a remake of Blade, Thuderbolts, Captain America: Brave New World, already affected by the excitement of the writers. fter the start of the actors’ strike, the list gets longer: House of Dragon, Andor, Industry, Bad Sisters, Doctor Who. Among the movies in game Gladiator 2, Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

