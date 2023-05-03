Home » Hollywood, the strike of authors and screenwriters. Historic shows like ‘SNL’ at risk
Hollywood, the strike of authors and screenwriters. Historic shows like 'SNL' at risk

New York – Fifteen years of truce expired on Monday at midnight. And Hollywood has already seen the effects of the authors’ and screenwriters’ strike: dozens of productions are blocked. At risk of obscuring cult American TV shows such as “Saturday Night Live”, the “Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert’s “The Late Show” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live”. “Saturday Night” probably won’t air on Saturday. NBC will carry over a previous episode. In Manhattan, New York, in front of the NbcUniversal building, which produces the Peacock streaming platform, protesters displayed placards with the words “no contracts, no content!”. No contracts, no content.

Reality shows not covered by the American syndicate and foreign productions will be broadcast on repeat to cover sudden gaps in schedules. But the impact on film and television production will be enormous, because even a few weeks of hiatus will end up affecting all programming. Consequences also for all the wearing activities, such as manual workers and local activities legal to production, from drivers to laundry services, from carpenters to plumbers. When the authors last went on strike, between 2007 and 2008, the Los Angeles economy recorded an economic loss of $2.1 billion. The unions representing the writers recalled a few hours before the expiry of the collective agreement, that they had “voted unanimously to call a strike”. The unrest began in the afternoon. Representatives of producers and studios, united under the umbrella of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, responded, claiming they had offered “generous increases in compensation”.

The union reiterated that it is ready to sit down at a table to resume negotiations. The authors disagree, and believe that the Studios’ position reveals a desire to “devalue the writing profession”. At stake are the claims of 11,500 authors against film companies, including Universal and Paramount, but also streaming giants such as Amazon, Apple and Netflix. In the last five years, productions have grown vertically, authors are in great demand, but their fees have remained unchanged. Among the demands is an increase in the minimum wage. In a world where actors have stellar salaries, the Cinderella role of salaries is no longer accepted by lyricist. In addition, in recent times the streaming companies end up paying the authors not when the work is completed, but when the series is aired, a phenomenon that often leads to the payments being postponed by months, if not by a year.

