After the words about the Holocaust that infuriated the German Chancellor Scholz and the Israeli premier tombstonethe Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas retrace his steps. “The Holocaust is the most heinous crime in the modern history of mankind,” he said Abu MazenMore after the controversy following his speech in Berlin. Abu Mazen – explained the news agency He died – “he did not intend to deny the uniqueness of the Holocaust that took place in the last century” and condemned it “in the strongest terms”.

“The crimes the president spoke of – he added – are the crimes and massacres committed against Palestinians by the Nakba at the hands of Israeli forces. These crimes have not stopped until today”.

After meeting with Chancellor Scholz yesterday in Berlin Abu Mazen said: “From 1947 to today, Israel has committed fifty massacres in fifty Palestinian cities. Fifty massacres, fifty holocausts”.

Lapid: a “monstrous” lie

Scholz had called that comparison “unacceptable” by saying that he was “disgusted” by Abbas’s words. Germany has long argued that the term should only be used to describe the crime committed by the Nazis against Jews before and during World War II.

Israeli Prime Minister Lapid also spoke yesterday: The fact that Abu Mazen accused Israel of committing “fifty holocausts” while on German soil is not only a moral shame, but a monstrous lie, “he wrote on Twitter.” Six. millions of Jews were killed in the Holocaust, including 1.5 million Jewish children. History will never forgive him “, added the premier.