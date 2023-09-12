Holocaust Survivor and Activist Against Far-Right Populism Eva Fahidi-Pusztai Dies at 97

Holocaust Survivor and Activist Eva Fahidi-Pusztai Dies at 97

Budapest, Hungary – Eva Fahidi-Pusztai, a Holocaust survivor and activist against the resurgence of far-right populism in Europe, passed away on Monday at the age of 97. The International Auschwitz Committee confirmed her death, stating that Auschwitz survivors worldwide are mourning the loss of their companion.

Born in Debrecen, Hungary, in 1925, Fahidi-Pusztai came from an upper-middle-class Jewish family. In 1944, following the occupation of Hungary by the German Wehrmacht, her family was forced to relocate to a ghetto. Eventually, Fahidi-Pusztai and her family were deported to the Nazi death camp Auschwitz in June 1944. Tragically, her mother and sister were immediately murdered upon arrival, while her father passed away a few months later due to the inhumane conditions of the camp.

Fahidi-Pusztai was the sole survivor among 49 members of her family who were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust. She was deported from Auschwitz to a subcamp of the Buchenwald concentration camp, where she worked as a slave in an explosives factory. In March 1945, she managed to escape during the death march, just weeks before the end of World War II, and was liberated by American soldiers.

After the war, Fahidi-Pusztai returned to Hungary and began speaking about her experiences. She wrote two books, sharing her traumatic memories and visited schools in Germany to educate students about the Holocaust and the dangers of far-right populism. Fahidi-Pusztai also collaborated with the Buchenwald Memorial to preserve the memory of Jewish women who suffered during this dark period in history.

Christoph Heubner, executive vice president of the International Auschwitz Committee, praised Fahidi-Pusztai’s resilience and optimism despite the immense loss she endured. He stated, “Her life was marked by the loss of her family, but nevertheless, with an infinitely big heart, she persisted in her joy of living and trusted in the power of memory.”

Fahidi-Pusztai’s books are recognized for their stylistic and insightful storytelling, ensuring her legacy endures. The International Auschwitz Committee highlighted her warnings against populist rhetoric and far-right violence targeting Jewish, Sinti, and Roma communities, not only in Hungary but throughout Europe. Sinti and Roma minorities were also persecuted during the Nazi era.

The death of Eva Fahidi-Pusztai serves as a reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust and the importance of remembering and learning from history to prevent the reemergence of such ideologies. She leaves behind a lasting legacy as an advocate for tolerance and human rights.

