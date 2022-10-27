Archbishop Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, highlighted the dangers of the arms trade at the UN General Assembly, urging countries to deal with a boom in technology, a sense of responsibility and a lack of conscience.

(Vatican News Network)Archbishop Caccia, Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, spoke twice at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly on 24 October. The archbishop first spoke of the dangers of the arms trade, saying that “the fact that some people get rich by trafficking in instruments of death is shameful”. In his second speech, Archbishop Caccia referred to the dangers of misuse of communication technology, stating: “Our chief technology officer has brought us to a crossroads”.

During the discussion on conventional arms, Archbishop Caccia reiterated the Holy See’s support for the measures taken by the United Nations to stop the trade in small arms. Small arms, despite their limited lethality, still claim hundreds of thousands of lives around the world every year.

Furthermore, Archbishop Cacha also stressed that peace is “closely related” to the overall development of mankind. As early as 1967, “Pope Paul VI has stated that development is the new name for peace”, which is also reflected in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. “Without peace, sustainable development cannot exist; without sustainable development, there can be no peace,” reads the relevant UN document.

At the end of this speech, Archbishop Cacha quoted Pope Francis: “Why sell lethal weapons to those who intend to inflict unspeakable suffering on individuals and societies? Sadly, as we all know, the answer is Purely to make money: money is stained with blood, and often the blood of innocents.”

The Holy See representative also spoke on the subject of other disarmament measures and international security. He starts by talking about the misuse of communication technologies, noting that these technologies can both bring us closer to each other and be used to cause harm.

Archbishop Cacha quoted Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato d’Or, saying: “Although technology has advanced by leaps and bounds, there has not been a corresponding increase in people’s sense of responsibility, values ​​and conscience” (cf. Praise encyclical, No. 105), therefore, humankind “has entered a new era, and our technologists have brought us to a crossroads”, with both great prospects and great dangers ahead.

In view of this, the Archbishop made three recommendations for countries to act in cyberspace: the first is to “respect the inherent dignity of every human being” and to protect their freedom of expression and privacy within reasonable limits; second, to countries The most vulnerable should be protected, including the protection of their own critical infrastructure, without deliberately causing damage to other countries’ critical infrastructure; the third is that countries should bridge the digital divide with justice.

