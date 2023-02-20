An international summit on the “responsible use of artificial intelligence” in the military was held in The Hague, the Netherlands. Vatican representative Di Giovanni: A system based on artificial intelligence cannot be allowed to make decisions because it lacks moral judgment. Every armed attack must be weighed and must be legal. The Holy See proposes the creation of a relevant international body.

(Vatican News Network)“As much effort is spent militarily building artificial intelligence, so much more must be done to empower our hearts to avoid conflict altogether.” This was underscored by Francesca Di Giovanni, Undersecretary for Relations with States of the Vatican’s State Council, at the International Summit on “Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence” (AI) held in The Hague on 18 February.

Reality cannot be reduced to a simulation

DiGiovanni explained that “responsible ‘artificial intelligence’ seems to be an oxymoron”. We must “preserve and discern the distinction between people and things”. In fact, artificial intelligence-based systems, “cannot think, feel, make decisions, or take responsibility for their own actions because they lack moral judgment.” At best, they can only execute instructions and simulate behavior, and “reality can never be reduced to a simulation of itself”.

Every armed attack must be weighed and must be legal

The representative of the Holy See emphasized that “if important decision-making powers for the use of force are given to a weapon system whose behavior is unpredictable, whose purpose and scope of action are unclear or unknown”, such as an autonomous weapon system endowed with machine learning, then ” The vital link between ‘conduct’, effect and responsibility will inevitably be compromised”, because, “every armed attack must be carefully weighed and its legality must be demonstrated”.

Boosting AI to Reduce Inequality

This is not to say that the Holy See intends to hinder the research, development and application of technology. On the contrary, these research developments and applications should be oriented towards “a more appropriate and valuable perspective, not based on utility or efficiency criteria, but based on promoting human beings and their common interests, respecting human dignity, and benefiting the development of our humanity as a whole.” “. This is why we propose the creation of an international AI agency to promote the peaceful use of AI in various civil applications to reduce inequality and limit its adverse consequences by preventing misuse.

