Holy See Pavilion at Venice Architecture Biennale: meet in the garden – Vatican News Vatican

(Vatican News Network)The Holy See will participate in the 18th Venice Architecture Biennale from May 20 to November 26, 2023. The theme of the pavilion is “Social Friendship: Encounter in the Garden”. Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça, Minister of Culture and Education of the Holy See, commissioner of the pavilion, and two curators held a press conference in the press room of the Holy See on April 18.

Architect and curator of the Holy See Pavilion, Roberto Cremascoli, told a press conference that the pavilion is an invitation to “take care of the planet as we take care of ourselves, and celebrate the cultures that meet. celebrate”. These words contain the teachings of Pope Francis’ encyclical Laudato si and all brethren. The exhibition route of the Holy See Pavilion this year was conceived under the inspiration of these two encyclicals.

The theme of this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale is “The Laboratory of the Future”. Another curator, architect Lesley Lokko, explained that this is because “we cannot build a better future if we don’t envision it in advance”. A major challenge in the preparations for this Biennale is to respect the urgent needs of the planet and to promote “decarbonization and decolonization”. This is different from previous narrative perspectives that are enclosed in a specific space and time, but a change that looks at Africa and other financially and creatively underdeveloped places.

Cardinal Mendonza, Minister of Culture and Education of the Holy See and Commissioner of the Holy See Pavilion this year, pointed out that encounters are a topic of particular concern to Pope Francis. Exhibiting on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of Pope Bergoglio’s pastoral ministry, “this coincidence opens up the opportunity for a dialogue that we value: exploring how some of the guiding lines of the papal pastoral ministry today can be key to dialogue with contemporary architecture, How to focus on the same vision” to conceive a different future. The cardinal pointed out that Pope Francis’ philosophy has been reflected in several architectural proposals launched for the Holy See Pavilion.

