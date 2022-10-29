As Pope Francis prepares to visit Bahrain from 3 to 6 November, the Holy See Press Office provides an overview of the Pope’s visit. The Pope’s 39th international pastoral visit aims to increase religious dialogue and encourage local Catholics.

(Vatican News Network)Pope Francis is about to visit the Middle East again from November 3 to 6, becoming the first pope to visit Bahrain. This will be Pope Francis’ 39th international pastoral visit, and Bahrain will be his 58th country. Bruni, director of the Holy See Press Office, gave reporters an overview of the Pope’s visit on October 28.

According to the director of the Holy See Press Office, the two main themes of the Pope’s visit are the “encounter” and the “encouragement” of Catholics in the region. The Pope will attend the closing ceremony of the “Bahrain Dialogue Forum”, where some 200 leaders of different religions will gather to promote brotherhood. The document on human brotherhood, signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 by the Pope as he meets the leaders of the various religions, will form the backdrop for the continued strengthening of inter-religious relations. The Pope’s trip is “a precious step along the path of fraternity and religious dialogue”.

Bruni went on to say that another important context for the Pope’s meeting with religious leaders is the ongoing war in Europe and elsewhere in the world. One of the goals of this meeting is to continue to seek allies who share a common desire for world peace. Pope Francis was invited by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa to attend the Bahrain Forum and visit the Middle East.

The Pope’s visit is not just focused on religious conversation. As pastor of the Universal Church, Pope Francis went to Bahrain also to encourage the local Catholic community, whose members are mostly expatriates. Of the country’s roughly 80,000 Catholics, only about 1,000 are Bahraini citizens. The vast majority of local Catholics are migrant workers from India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan.

In fact, the Pope will hold seven public meetings during the four-day trip, four of which will be with different groups of the local Catholic Church, including youth, clergy and religious, as well as those from neighbouring countries. Catholic. And, ahead of the Pope’s departure, local Catholics and leaders of other religions were expecting hopeful words from the Pope, encouraging everyone to move towards peace in today’s conflict-ridden world.

In addition, the director of the Holy See Press Office also mentioned that the special plane on which the Pope will take this visit will achieve the goal of zero carbon dioxide emissions in terms of environmental impact. The announcement from ita airways explained that they would like to accompany the Pope on his 39th international pastoral visit under the symbol of sustainable development. Sustainability is exactly what Pope Francis reiterated in his teaching.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn