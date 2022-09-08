Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State for the Holy See, participated and spoke online on 6 September, at the time of an international conference on social cohesion in Singapore.

(Vatican News Network)Cardinal Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, attended and spoke online on 6 September at an international conference on social cohesion, which took place in Singapore. Card Parolin emphasized six points at the meeting: everyone is called to promote the goal of solidarity, without exception; young leaders should be involved; cities should strive to foster a climate of generosity and hospitality; solidarity urges people to take responsibility for the hardships of others. Taking responsibility; helping each other means caring and generosity; it’s a way of “making history”. These six points make the concept of social cohesion more concrete.

Some 800 delegates from 40 countries listened to the Holy See Secretary of State at the international conference. Singapore has hosted conferences on social cohesion since 2019, providing an important space for religious dialogue. Card Parolin explained that the six points he made show that “the major religious traditions can inspire people to seek and create peace and cohesion”, even in this global context.

The Holy See Secretary of State praised the organizers of the conference for bringing “a sign of not losing hope” to the world, “upholding a strong sense of responsibility and continuing to build social groups based on fraternity and justice”. Card Parolin speaks of the concept of “public welfare”, pointing out that it is at the heart of the Church’s social teaching to articulate what Catholics understand as “social cohesion”. Of course people “can provide many partial or comprehensive answers, but education about public well-being and the concept of ‘humanity’ is the first step in building social cohesion”.

In short, the goal of social cohesion is to develop everyone’s ability to form relationships, so that everyone can live in harmony in society, overcome self-centered individualism, and accept each other’s differences, because it is related to Relationships with others, especially love relationships.

Link website: www.vaticannews.cn