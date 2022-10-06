At the ongoing Symposium on “Holiness of the Day”, Cardinal Semelaro, Minister of the Congregation for the Congregation of the Holy See, announced that Pope Francis will rebuild the “Committee of Witnesses of the Faith”. The work of this new committee will be linked to the mission of the Congregation for the Congregation of the Holy See.

Card Semelaro was the first to explain that this institution existed at the time of the 2000 Jubilee. At that time, Pope John Paul II was willing to honor men and women who were not canonized and who worked hard to live out their faith. At that time, St. Echid’s group was entrusted with the task of forming a “Faith Witness Committee”. The group then compiled a list of figures that included not only Catholics, but the entire Christian world. But the committee’s work is limited to celebrating the 2000 Jubilee.

For the “next jubilee”, the cardinal said the “idea” of the Reconstruction of the Witnesses of the Faith Committee “has reappeared”. “Pope Francis said to re-establish this committee, this time not for a specific event, but to link it with the work of the Congregation for the Congregation of the Holy See. So a standing committee.” “In the following In a few days, we will prepare for the establishment of this institution and also study the scope of its work mission.”

Next, the head of the Congregation for the Congregation of the Holy See gave an example of the German Protestant Lutheran theologian Pastor Dietrich Bonhoeffer, who was killed for his opposition to Nazism. “The Church did not declare him a martyr because he was not a Catholic, but he gave a Christian testimony. There are many others like Pastor Bonhoeffer,” the cardinal said.

Card Semelaro said that saints are not always immediately obvious in the eyes of the faithful, and our job is to show that we are ‘not making saints’, but helping the pope to discern. The cardinal concluded: “It is necessary to point out that the saint is not far from us, it is a call for everyone. Sanctification does not have to be listed, but we must respond to the call to sanctification.”

