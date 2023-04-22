Home » Holy See’s Vesak message: Buddhists and Christians heal humanity’s wounds together – Vatican News Vatican
Holy See’s Vesak message: Buddhists and Christians heal humanity’s wounds together – Vatican News Vatican

The Congregation for Interreligious Dialogue has published a message on the occasion of Vesak celebrations by Buddhists, who, together with Christians, heal humanity’s wounds.

(Vatican News Network)The world is fragile in many ways such as poverty, violence, slavery, religious and ethnic hatred, and in the way of religious compassion to alleviate the suffering of the world, Buddha used compassion for all beings, and Christ brought and taught selflessness Love. This is what the Congregation for Interreligious Dialogue mentioned in its Vesak letter to Buddhists around the world. Buddhists commemorate the birth, enlightenment and parinirvana of their teachers on this festival.

The congratulatory letter wrote that the maximum communication ability in today’s globalized world “makes us realize that the problems we should deal with are not individual ones, but the results of tensions and disasters involving all human beings.” The “tremendous trauma” caused has left victims everywhere, undermined people’s dignity and painfully “revealed our common vulnerability”. Here, the letter noted, religious traditions can make a difference, they have “potential” and know how to “provide healing” and have the ability to heal these wounds, “the wounds of our families, our country and our planet.”

The congratulatory letter mentions compassion (Karuna) and love (Agape), and at the same time refers to Pope Francis’s repeated urgings. He called on everyone to “serve others with compassion” and love in a concrete and not abstract way , this love is “grace, generosity, longing to be close, giving and sacrificing oneself for the loved one without hesitation”. The congratulatory letter concludes with an appeal to Buddhists and Christians to “work together to build a more just, peaceful and united world” and to “contribute to healing the wounds of society and the planet, our common home”.

