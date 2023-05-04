Home chemistry dangerous to health symptoms | Magazine

The doctor warns which household chemicals can expose us to health risks!

Dr Amir Khan has warned people about the dangers of cleaning products which can increase the risk of diseases including stroke and lung disease. From carpet cleaner to deodorant, everyday products can contaminate the space you live in and increase your risk of disease.

Dr Kahn took to Twitter to warn followers of the dangers of indoor air pollutants lurking in the home. As he pointed out, there are common household items that can pollute the interior of our homes.

“Poor air quality indoors is linked to lung disease, heart disease and even stroke. So, let’s look at some examples,” this doctor pointed out, and then continued.

“Wood stoves were first on the list, next to open fires, because both produce particulates.” According to official health terminology, particles refer to anything in the air that is not a gas and consists of a large number of chemical compounds and materials, some of which can be toxic.

“This can be dangerous because smaller particles can enter the bloodstream and travel throughout the body, lodging in the heart, brain and other organs, causing serious health complications. These tiny particles, when inhaled, can damage our lungs.” , pointed out Dr. Amir.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added that the particles have been linked to eye, lung and throat irritation, breathing problems and problems in babies at birth. Other items that pose a health hazard include scented candles and incense sticks because they emit small particles of other pollutants when lit. If you want to add flickering light to your home, the expert recommends burning them “in well-ventilated large spaces. Finally, you should also be careful with many household cleaning products, as they contain chemicals that can affect the respiratory tract.

“Cleaning products, such as furniture polish, air fresheners, carpet cleaners, ovens, as well as aerosols, such as deodorant and hairspray, contain something called volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, which when inhaled, they irritate our airways, cause nausea and damage our nerves and other organs“, warned Dr. Kan.

Finally, he added that it is impossible to avoid all these things in households, but reducing and limiting their use, the presence of plants and regular airing of rooms, as well as adequate ventilation, we can improve the quality of air in closed spaces.

