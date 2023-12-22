Home reference values ​​increase

The Cuban government has announced an increase in the reference values of homes in an effort to collect higher taxes on residential property purchase and sale operations. The last update to the regulations was in 2017, and constant inflation has triggered price changes in various economic sectors, prompting this strategic move.

In accordance with Resolution 112 of 2017 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices, the tax base for the sale of homes between natural persons is constituted by the sale price of the home that is transferred, provided that it is equal to or greater than the minimum reference value established by the Minister of Finance and Prices. Otherwise, it is constituted by the latter.

Facing a significant fiscal deficit, the Cuban government has seized the opportunity to increase tax revenue and decided to adjust the reference values upward starting in 2024. No details were provided about the date of publication of the new regulations, but it was announced that the payment regulation will be carried out when formalizing the transfer of property of the property.

Additionally, a 25% increase in the prices of water, gas, and electricity services was announced. According to the resolution in force since 2017, a similar adjustment could be estimated.

Examples of the taxes that would be paid for the purchase and sale of different types of houses are as follows:

Masonry houses with heavy roof:

1 bedroom: A tax of 6,020 to 6,860 Cuban pesos

2 bedrooms: Tax from 11,060 to 11,900 Cuban pesos

3 bedrooms: A tax of 16,100 to 16,940 Cuban pesos

4 bedrooms or more: Tax from 20,160 to 21,980 Cuban pesos

Masonry houses with light roof:

1 bedroom: Tax from 3,360 to 5,180 Cuban pesos

2 bedrooms: A tax of 6,720 to 11,900 Cuban pesos

3 bedrooms: Tax from 10,080 to 11,900 Cuban pesos

Masonry houses with heavy roofing in certain areas:

1 bedroom: Tax ranges from 4,320 to 5,880 Cuban pesos

2 bedrooms: The tax will range from 8,640 to 10,200 Cuban pesos

3 bedrooms: Tax from 12,960 to 14,520 Cuban pesos

4 bedrooms or more: The tax ranges from 17,280 to 18,840 Cuban pesos

Masonry houses with heavy roofs in other areas:

1 bedroom: Tax from 3,600 to 4,900 Cuban pesos

2 bedrooms: With a tax of 7,200 to 8,500 Cuban pesos

3 bedrooms: Tax from 10,800 to 12,100 Cuban pesos

4 bedrooms or more: The tax will be 14,400 to 15,700 Cuban pesos.

