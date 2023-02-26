Home World Homicide in Fermo, kills his sick wife with stabs: he says he doesn’t remember anything
Fermo, 25 February 2023 – Perhaps he was sick of seeing her suffer from that broken ribs, perhaps he was seized by an inexplicable fit. The fact is that he grabbed a knife and stabbed her several times in the abdomen until she was killed. A heinous murder without an apparent explanation that committed by the 87-year-old from Capodarco di Fermo, John Petrinitowards his wife Giuseppina Traini aged 85.

According to an initial reconstruction, the crime would have been committed just before dinner timebut to sound the alarm, around 21, was one of two children of the spouses who, having arrived at their parents’ house in via Luigi Fontana, found themselves faced with a chilling scene: the mother was lying on the bed in a lake of blood, while the father was in a state of complete unconsciousness. The police and 118 paramedics immediately intervened on the spot, and they could do nothing but ascertain her death: in fact, the woman’s heart had now stopped beating irreversibly. The victim’s husbandcurrently in custody, was taken to the emergency room in a state of shock and currently has no memory of what happened.

On the scene of the crime also the specialists of the mobile squad of the police station and of the scientific police, who immediately started the investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of the murder. Even the mayor of Fermo, Paolo Calcinaro, hearing the news, immediately went to the scene to try to understand how such a tragedy could have taken place. The victim had been the victim of a fall a few days ago that had caused him some painful fractures to his ribs. According to neighbors Petrini and his wife were a very close-knit couple bound by great affection. A fortiori, the motive for the murder is still unknown.

