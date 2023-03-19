In recent days, the Synod of the German Church has approved, with a very large majority, the blessings for homosexual unions. But two cardinals from the more traditionalist wing of the Catholic Church take the field against this decision, Gerhard Mueller e Raymond Burke, and ask for the canonical condemnation of the German bishops. Burke, formerly in the square in Rome with Pro-Life demonstrators, is a representative of the clerical right and is considered an opponent of Pope Francis.

“There has to be a trial and they have to be convicted and they have to be removed from office if they don’t convert and don’t accept Catholic doctrine,” Mueller said in an interview with EWTN. “It is very sad that a majority of bishops explicitly voted against the doctrine of the Catholic Church”, added the cardinal. Mueller said the laity and bishops who supported these resolutions at the German Synodal Path are “influenced by the LGBT ideology which is materialistic and nihilistic“. “It is absolutely blasphemous to bless those forms of life which, according to biblical and ecclesial doctrine, are sin because any form of sexuality outside of a valid marriage is sin and cannot be blessed”.

Cardinal Burke also urges the Vatican to sanction bishops who have voted in favor of blessing same-sex unions. “These are sins against Christ himself and, obviously, then, of the most serious nature. And the Code of Canon Law provides for the adequate penalties“. The cardinal, in an interview with Ewtn itself, warned that the Church is “used” to promote an ideological agenda. As to the fact that those who criticize these reforms are often referred to as opponents of the Pope, Cardinal Burke replied: “It is we who love the Pope and try to help him carry out his mission, while these people who simply ignore what he says demonstrate that they have no respect for him.” Burke added that Pope Francis “says things that are very clear and in accordance with Church teaching on these issues.”