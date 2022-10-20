According to reports on October 18, a top-secret project for Honda was in full swing this summer. It’s a major supply chain restructuring plan that explores the possibility of building passenger cars and motorcycles with as few Chinese-made components as possible. However, the conclusion of the project shows that if 80% of China ‘s imports of parts and other components to Japan are interrupted for two months (about 1.4 trillion yen), Not only is Japan unable to produce household appliances, cars and resins, but it is also unable to produce clothing and food.

The production value worth about 53 trillion yen (about 2.5623 trillion yuan at the current exchange rate) will disappear. Professor Yasuyuki Todo of Waseda University and others made calculations on the supercomputer “Fudake”, and the amount equivalent to 10% of Japan’s annual gross domestic product (GDP) was blown away.

In addition, in 2020, Japan’s imports from China will account for 26% of the total, and the price of Japanese products will also increase when Japan is separated from China.

It is estimated that if the increased cost is passed on to a single product, the average price of personal computers in Japan will rise by 50%,Reaching 180,000 yen (about 8,702 yuan at the current exchange rate), the smartphone will rise by 20% to about 90,000 yen (about 4,351 yuan at the current exchange rate).