Honduras extends state of emergency for 45 days to fight violent crime – Xinhua English.news.cn

Honduras extends state of emergency for 45 days to fight violent crime

On May 21 local time, the Honduras government issued an official communiqué stating that in order to further combat violent crimes, the state of emergency in Honduras will be extended for another 45 days to July 5, covering 123 cities across the country.

It is reported that since the Honduran government approved the implementation of the state of emergency in December 2022, more than 150 criminal gangs have been destroyed, 2,263 illegal guns, 2,225 kilograms of marijuana, 475 kilograms of cocaine, 1,373 cars and 6,441 motorcycles involved in the case have been seized. rate has also decreased.

On February 21, 2023, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights urged the Hong Kong side to avoid the “protracted use” of the state of emergency and advocate a human rights-oriented citizen security policy.

Honduran Security Ministry spokesman Miguel Martinez also said that the Honduan security forces have executed 3,134 arrest warrants this year, and emphasized that the extension of the state of emergency “will continue to fight drug trafficking and criminal groups head-on” to ensure the safety of citizens. (Headquarters reporter Cao Xuan)