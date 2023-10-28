Honduras Prioritizes Ocean Management for Carbon Reception, Resilience, and Food Security

Honduras Prioritizes Ocean Management for Carbon Reception, Coastal Communities, and Food Security

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – In a groundbreaking move, Honduras is considering ocean management as a top priority in areas such as carbon reception, resilience of coastal communities, and food security. The announcement was made by Malcolm Stufkens, the Honduran Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, at the Latin American and Caribbean Climate Week, a crucial event aimed at renewing global ambition.

According to Stufkens, although Honduras has coasts on both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, the issue of ocean management had never been a priority for the central government. To address this, a board has been created, consisting of directors from public entities associated with the oceans.

Honduras boasts a protected coastal and island area covering over one million hectares, which forms part of the Mesoamerican Reef System – the second largest coral reef system on the planet. Approximately 11% of the Honduran population resides in coastal or island areas, relying on various activities such as fishing, tourism, and maritime transportation.

Stufkens highlighted that the objectives of this new ocean management position include expanding the artisanal fishing zone to protect the reef system, providing better opportunities for local communities, and regulating the exploitation of resources.

The NGO Pew Charitable Trusts, in collaboration with the Center for Marine Studies (CEM) of Honduras, has commended the country’s significant efforts in marine conservation. These efforts are in alignment with the government’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The Vice Minister of Environment emphasized the importance of blue carbon in this endeavor. Seagrasses and mangroves, renowned for being exceptional carbon receptacles, play a vital role in adaptation issues in the coastal marine zone. The CEM in Honduras is already working on a marine governance project focused on blue carbon.

Jimmy Andino, the Executive Director of CEM, stated that Honduras needs to strengthen its reporting system on blue carbon in order to review its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) by 2025. He acknowledged that the country has room for improvement in measuring the fixed blue carbon in mangroves and seagrasses.

Tom Hickey, the Director of Pew’s coastal wetlands and coral reef conservation project, praised Honduras’ new oceanic position as a signal of the country’s ambitious approach to conservation.

Honduras is taking significant strides towards sustainable ocean management, considering vital factors such as carbon reception, coastal communities, and food security. This demonstrates the country’s commitment to protecting its coastal and marine resources and contributing to the fight against climate change.

