Home » Honduras Prioritizes Ocean Management for Carbon Reception, Resilience, and Food Security
World

Honduras Prioritizes Ocean Management for Carbon Reception, Resilience, and Food Security

by admin
Honduras Prioritizes Ocean Management for Carbon Reception, Resilience, and Food Security

Honduras Prioritizes Ocean Management for Carbon Reception, Coastal Communities, and Food Security

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – In a groundbreaking move, Honduras is considering ocean management as a top priority in areas such as carbon reception, resilience of coastal communities, and food security. The announcement was made by Malcolm Stufkens, the Honduran Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, at the Latin American and Caribbean Climate Week, a crucial event aimed at renewing global ambition.

According to Stufkens, although Honduras has coasts on both the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, the issue of ocean management had never been a priority for the central government. To address this, a board has been created, consisting of directors from public entities associated with the oceans.

Honduras boasts a protected coastal and island area covering over one million hectares, which forms part of the Mesoamerican Reef System – the second largest coral reef system on the planet. Approximately 11% of the Honduran population resides in coastal or island areas, relying on various activities such as fishing, tourism, and maritime transportation.

Stufkens highlighted that the objectives of this new ocean management position include expanding the artisanal fishing zone to protect the reef system, providing better opportunities for local communities, and regulating the exploitation of resources.

The NGO Pew Charitable Trusts, in collaboration with the Center for Marine Studies (CEM) of Honduras, has commended the country’s significant efforts in marine conservation. These efforts are in alignment with the government’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

The Vice Minister of Environment emphasized the importance of blue carbon in this endeavor. Seagrasses and mangroves, renowned for being exceptional carbon receptacles, play a vital role in adaptation issues in the coastal marine zone. The CEM in Honduras is already working on a marine governance project focused on blue carbon.

See also  Udinese-Cremonese / The top and the flop of the match: Marino blocks Samardzic!

Jimmy Andino, the Executive Director of CEM, stated that Honduras needs to strengthen its reporting system on blue carbon in order to review its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) by 2025. He acknowledged that the country has room for improvement in measuring the fixed blue carbon in mangroves and seagrasses.

Tom Hickey, the Director of Pew’s coastal wetlands and coral reef conservation project, praised Honduras’ new oceanic position as a signal of the country’s ambitious approach to conservation.

Honduras is taking significant strides towards sustainable ocean management, considering vital factors such as carbon reception, coastal communities, and food security. This demonstrates the country’s commitment to protecting its coastal and marine resources and contributing to the fight against climate change.

You may also like

Review of the album “Chronicles Of A Diamond”...

The Gaza Strip is completely isolated

dal 21/11 parental control gratis con McAfee Safe...

Growing Dissatisfaction with US Military Presence in Iraq...

The UN Assembly: “Immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza”....

79-Year-Old Former Bank Employee Turned Bank Robber for...

One year after the Halloween massacre in Seoul

innoVaction, how the Vodafone innovation program works

Surviving a Shipwreck: The Robertson Family’s Harrowing Tale

Gaza, the story of a woman who fled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy