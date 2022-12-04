Home World Honduras to suspend constitutional rights to fight criminal gangs
World

Honduras to suspend constitutional rights to fight criminal gangs

by admin
Honduras to suspend constitutional rights to fight criminal gangs

the government ofHonduras announced yesterday that it will suspend certain constitutional rights in areas of the two major cities that are controlled by criminal groups. Rights will be suspended under a 30-day national security emergency to be implemented on Tuesday in some of the poorest areas of the capital, Tegucigalpa, and the northern city of San Pedro Sula.

Honduras towards a female president. Xiomara Castro’s left is already celebrating: “Let’s build a new era. Hasta la Victoria siempre!”

“The partial state of exception will come into force on Tuesday, December 6 at 6 pm for thirty days, to promote economic development, investment and trade activity,” the country’s security secretariat said in a statement. Cities are grappling with a so-called “war tax”: gangs offer protection and say that those who pay will not be killed. Gangs set fire to buses and killed non-paying toll drivers, prompting businesses and people to pay out of fear.

(reuters)

The measure, which is expected to be approved by the cabinet, is part of the president’s plan Xiomara Castro to deal with violent gangs. The plan follows pressure from businessmen, truck drivers, bus and taxi drivers, residents and non-governmental organizations who say the extortion – largely by the Mara Salvatrucha MS-13 and Mara Barrio 18 gangs – has gotten worse in the last months. This extortion generates $737 million in annual profits for the gangs, nearly 3 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, according to the Association for a More Just Society, a nongovernmental organization focused on security.

Honduras, Berta Caceres’ latest victory: the instigator of her murder convicted

by Daniele Mastrogiacomo

See also  New York, hurricane Henri arrives: a maxi concert in Central Park has been evacuated

You may also like

Iran, the announcement of the attorney general: “The...

Wang He: Jiang Zemin led China to a...

Semeru volcano, maximum alert and mass evacuations for...

Ukraine, breaking news. Massive Russian attack in Donbass....

Chicken cycle reversal imminent?List of Listed Companies Benefiting...

International sharp comment丨From the Elysee Palace dinner to...

Inflation hits highest in 41 years

Young people fleeing from Zarzis, Tunis fails to...

WHO: It’s not time to declare the end...

Ukraine, they try to steal a Banksy mural:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy