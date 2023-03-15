Home World Honduras will establish diplomatic relations with China. Taiwan: “Wrong decision”
Honduras will establish diplomatic relations with China. Taiwan: "Wrong decision"

Honduras will establish diplomatic relations with China. Taiwan: “Wrong decision”

Honduras has decided to establish diplomatic relations with China: this is the announcement on Twitter by President Xiomara Castro, without specifying whether the move will lead to cutting all ties with Taiwan. “I have instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to initiate the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China, as a sign of my determination to abide by the Government Plan and freely expand borders in concert with the nations of the world,” he wrote. Castro. At present Taipei, which for Beijing is an “inalienable” part of its territory, has official relations with 14 states globally.

The move inevitably brings repercussions. Taiwan said it asked Honduras not to “make the wrong decision” by establishing official ties with Beijing after the announcement. “We ask Honduras to consider carefully and not fall into China‘s trap of making the wrong decision to damage the long-term friendship between Taiwan and Honduras,” the island’s foreign ministry said in a statement. a first comment limited to the “need to better understand the situation”.

