Home World Honduras will establish diplomatic relations with China
World

Honduras will establish diplomatic relations with China

by admin
Honduras will establish diplomatic relations with China

Honduras has decided to establish diplomatic relations with China: it is the announcement on Twitter by President Xiomara Castro, without specifying whether the move will lead to cutting all ties with Taiwan. “I have instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to initiate the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China, as a sign of my determination to abide by the Government Plan and freely expand the borders in concert with the nations of the world,” he wrote. Castro in a tweet.

Currently, Taipei, which for Beijing is an “inalienable” part of its territory, has official relations with 14 states globally.

See also  Police confirm Tulsa shooter killed four in revenge on doctors

You may also like

Paige Vanzant Sold Photo for Huge Money |...

The members of the girl group revealed that...

Mistral storm, intense storm surges and thermal collapse...

“Dangerous and reckless act” – breaking latest news

Parking in Lazarevac | Info

Migrants: EU launches border management strategy

U.S. Dislikes China-Broken Middle East Deal – WSJ

Inter, Marotta: “Lukaku returns to Chelsea. Lautaro? Flags...

Symptoms of mononucleosis | Magazine | Health

The author of the show condemned Rambo Amadeus...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy