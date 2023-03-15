Honduras has decided to establish diplomatic relations with China: it is the announcement on Twitter by President Xiomara Castro, without specifying whether the move will lead to cutting all ties with Taiwan. “I have instructed Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina to initiate the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China, as a sign of my determination to abide by the Government Plan and freely expand the borders in concert with the nations of the world,” he wrote. Castro in a tweet.

Currently, Taipei, which for Beijing is an “inalienable” part of its territory, has official relations with 14 states globally.