Home » Hong Kong activist “Mamie Wong” arrested for a bouquet of flowers in honor of Tiananmen victims
World

Hong Kong activist “Mamie Wong” arrested for a bouquet of flowers in honor of Tiananmen victims

by admin
Hong Kong activist “Mamie Wong” arrested for a bouquet of flowers in honor of Tiananmen victims

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police arrested eight people near a park, four of them for “seditious intent and disorderly conduct”. Authorities tightened security measures on the 34th anniversary of the crackdown on Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.

Among those arrested was a leading figure in the Hong Kong democracy movement, Alexandra Wong, better known as “Mamie Wong”: before being loaded into a police van, she walked with a bouquet of flowers in her hand in the central district of Causeway Bay, where in recent years torchlight processions have been held in memory of the victims of Tiananmen.

See also  Magnetic resonance image of an intimate relationship | Magazine

You may also like

Debt Ceiling Crisis Temporarily Relieves Risks to the...

The Tallest Man On Earth Shares James Blake’s...

WINDTRE: equal-salary certification confirmed

Moscow: Large-scale Ukrainian offensive in Donetsk repulsed

Rome, injury to the crusader for Abraham

The International Organization for Standardization/Technical Committee on Traditional...

Cessna crashes after violating airspace over Washington

Besmaya give us another song to sing, “Tu...

Weather forecast and road condition | Info

Debt Ceiling Crisis Temporarily Relieves U.S. Economic Risks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy