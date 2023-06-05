Hong Kong activist “Mamie Wong” arrested for a bouquet of flowers in honor of Tiananmen victims

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police arrested eight people near a park, four of them for “seditious intent and disorderly conduct”. Authorities tightened security measures on the 34th anniversary of the crackdown on Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.

Among those arrested was a leading figure in the Hong Kong democracy movement, Alexandra Wong, better known as “Mamie Wong”: before being loaded into a police van, she walked with a bouquet of flowers in her hand in the central district of Causeway Bay, where in recent years torchlight processions have been held in memory of the victims of Tiananmen.