[The Epoch Times, December 20, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporters Lin Yishan and Ye Zeyu from Hong Kong) The Center for Health Protection announced that as of 00:00 on the 19th, there were 15,383 new confirmed cases and 39 deaths. In addition, Ho Pak-liang, director of the Center for Infection and Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, suggested that the government revoke a number of unnecessary anti-epidemic measures, including daily quick tests for students and mandatory building inspections, on a commercial program yesterday.

The new cases included 14,520 locally confirmed cases and 863 imported cases. In terms of nursing homes, 39 new residents and 3 staff members in 25 residential care homes for the elderly were newly diagnosed, and no residents were listed as close contacts; 34 residents of 13 disabled homes were diagnosed, and no residents were listed as close contacts. Close contacts.

In terms of schools, 951 schools reported 3,528 new confirmed cases, involving 2,989 students and 539 teaching staff. There are 21 schools with 23 classes that need to be closed for 7 days, including 1 kindergarten or child care center, 9 elementary schools, and 9 middle schools and 2 special schools.

As of 0:00 on December 19, a total of 226 cases of XBB, 6 cases of XBD, 8 cases of BA.2.75.2, 7 cases of BA.4.6, 13 cases of BF.7 and 38 cases of BQ. 1.1 subfamily cases, and a total of 142 XBB, 18 XBD, 1 BA.2.75.2, 9 BF.7 and 166 BQ.1.1 subfamily cases were found in local cases.

So far, there have been 1,115,397 positive nucleic acid test cases and 1,254,906 positive rapid antigen test cases in Hong Kong, with 11,210 deaths.

The occupancy rate of emergency medical beds reached 111%

The Hospital Authority announced that 4,105 confirmed patients were hospitalized in public hospitals on the 18th. Among them, 504 are newly confirmed patients, and another 2,850 need to be admitted to isolation facilities.

A total of 127 critical and 136 serious confirmed patients are currently hospitalized, and 41 critical patients are receiving intensive treatment.

In the past week, 653 confirmed patients from residential care homes for the elderly were admitted to hospital, a continuous increase from 553 and 358 respectively in the past two weeks. Currently, the overall occupancy rate of medical beds in acute hospitals is about 111%.

In addition, since December 15, 17 patients in a male mentally handicapped psychiatric ward of Castle Peak Hospital have been diagnosed with symptoms of infection. All patients are being treated in isolation, with one patient in serious condition and the rest in stable condition. The relevant wards have suspended the admission of new cases and the arrangements for visits.

Urge the government to lift unnecessary measures as the world returns to normal

The government has relaxed a number of anti-epidemic measures earlier, including no need to scan “travel with peace of mind” and cancel the “yellow code”. Director of the Center for Infection and Infectious Diseases of the University of Hong Kong, Ho Pak Leung, suggested that the government revoke a number of unnecessary anti-epidemic measures before the expiry of the existing social distance measures, including daily quick tests for students, mandatory building inspections, and temperature checks in hospitals. Waiting for arrangement.

He Pakliang pointed out that the epidemic has plagued Hong Kong for nearly three years, and the government should cancel some unnecessary measures in line with the pace of international normalization, including the rapid test requirements for students and the mandatory building inspection arrangements. He also said that there are still people in the hospital sending papers to detect the temperature at the door, thinking that the effect of the measures is minimal. ◇

Editor in charge: Li Wei