(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Hong Kong adds 5,535 cases, experts say that the current epidemic is not suitable to lift the outdoor mask order

China News Agency, Hong Kong, October 23 (Reporter Dai Xiaolu) The Center for Health Protection of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government Department of Health announced on the 23rd that as of 0:00 on the 23rd, there were 5,535 new positive cases of the new coronavirus in Hong Kong.

Of the new cases that day, 5,143 were local cases, including 1,350 positive cases for nucleic acid tests and 3,793 positive cases for rapid tests. There are also 392 imported cases.

In terms of variant virus strains, as of 00:00 on the 23rd, the Public Health Laboratory Service of the Department of Health has detected a total of 132 cases of XBB, 6 cases of XBD, 6 cases of BA.2.75.2, 4 cases of BA.4.6, 8 among imported cases in Hong Kong. A total of 12 cases of BF.7 and 12 cases of BQ.1.1 sublineage were found, and a total of 5 cases of XBD and 2 cases of BQ.1.1 sublineage were found in local cases. In addition, the Hong Kong Hospital Authority announced that four new confirmed patients have died in public hospitals in the past day.

Yuan Guoyong, an expert adviser to the Hong Kong SAR government and a chair professor of the Department of Microbiology of the University of Hong Kong, said in an interview with reporters that the current epidemic situation is not suitable for lifting the epidemic prevention measures such as the outdoor mask order. “The vaccination rate of children is still low. If the (anti-epidemic measures) are suddenly relaxed, there is a chance that the number of children infected will soar, which will lead to more deaths.” Yuan Guoyong continued to point out that in the past three years, such as influenza virus, respiratory syncytial virus and other diseases Viruses such as adenovirus have low transmission rates, which greatly reduces the immunity of the public to these viruses. He said that once the epidemic prevention is relaxed, it is very likely that a variety of viruses will be attacked together with the new crown virus, which may lead to the collapse of the public hospital system in Hong Kong. (Finish)

